SHANGHAI, July 2 China stocks closed down sharply on Thursday after another wild trading day as investors shrugged off regulators' intensified efforts to put a floor under the sliding market.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.4 percent, to 4,107.99, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.5 percent, to 3,912.77 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China , up 5.3 percent to 5.00 yuan; ICBC, up 5.6 percent to 5.43 yuan and Agri Bank of China, up 1.1 percent to 3.63 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 8.3 percent to 4.51 yuan; TCL Corp, up 4.6 percent to 5.48 yuan and Vanke, down 0.3 percent to 14.21 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 58.3 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 31.7 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)