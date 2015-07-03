SHANGHAI, July 3 China stocks slumped again on
Friday, taking their three-week tumble to nearly 30 percent and
wiping out most of this year's gains.
Friday's tumbles came after news that regulators said they
have launched investigations into suspected market manipulation.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 5.4 percent on Friday, to
3,885.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.8
percent, to 3,686.92 points.
For the week, CSI300 fell 10.4 percent and SSEC lost 12.1
percent. Two weeks earlier, the indexes also had double-digit
falls.
On Friday, comments from the central bank and Premier Li
Keqiang the day before did little to calm panicky investors. The
central bank vowed to guard against systemic financial risks,
while Li called for a stable and healthy capital market.
The remarks were quickly overshadowed by a statement from
the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) early on
Friday it had set up a team to look at "clues of illegal
manipulation across markets."
Signalling the start of the hunt for someone to blame, the
China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) suspended 19 accounts
from short-selling for one month, sources with direct knowledge
said on Friday.
Stocks fall across the board.
