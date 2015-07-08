SHANGHAI, July 8 China stocks tumbled to
four-month lows on Wednesday as panicky investors dumped shares
across the board, even as the government tried to unveil
supportive measures throughout the day session to stop the
plunge.
To insulate themselves from the meltdown, more than 500
China-listed firms announced trading halts before the market
opened, bringing the total number to around 1,300, almost half
of China's roughly 2,800 listed firms.
"I've never seen this kind of slump before. I don't think
anyone has," said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities.
"Liquidity is totally depleted."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.8 percent, to 3,663.04, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.9 percent, to
3,507.19 points.
In an unprecedented sign of desperation, all of China's
three futures index products for July delivery
slumped by their 10 percent daily limit, meaning
investors are extremely bearish on all type of stocks - small,
mid, and big cap.
Most blue chips, the target of government's intensified
purchases, saw previous session's gains wiped out. Some analysts
attributed the sell-off to share suspensions by a huge number of
companies.
"Given the suspension of stocks comprising a large part of
the onshore markets, there are fewer stocks available to sell
for those investors needing to meet their margin call
requirements," said John Ford, chief investment officer for Asia
Pacific at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
"This ...is in large part responsible for the current
liquidity squeeze."
Stocks fell across the board, with only 83 stocks rising,
and 1,439 falling.
Even Shanghai's top blue chip exchange-traded funds
, the target of purchases by
a stabilization fund set up by Chinese brokerages, and state
investor Central Huijin, also fell sharply.
In an unusual manner, various Chinese government agencies
published a series of measures throughout the trading session,
including urging major shareholders and top executives of listed
companies to buy their own shares, and allowing insurers to buy
more blue chips.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said China's deleveraging and
margin calls could be far from over, with no bottom seen until
the government becomes buyer of last resort.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)