SHANGHAI, July 14 China's key share indexes fell
on Tuesday, following three days of rebound, as a sharp
correction in blue chips offset gains in small caps.
But there were few signs of panic selling - the kind of
desperate mood seen in the recent rout - with many stocks ending
the session in positive territory, even as hundreds of companies
resumed share trading, and regulators launched a fresh crackdown
on grey-market margin financing.
"Today's correction, following previous days' strong
rebound, is natural," said Gu Yongtao, analyst at Cinda
Securities.
"It's different from the panic selling we saw previously,
when liquidity dried up and investors couldn't sell their
shares."
He said corrections are needed for a solid bottom, while
the government is unlikely to intervene again as long as market
sentiment remains calm.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.4 percent, to 4,112.15, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent, to
3,924.49 points.
The key indexes were dragged lower by banking heavyweights
, major steelmakers and oil giant PetroChina
.
But small caps extended gains. Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext jumped 2.6 percent, while the CSI500 index
tracking China's 500 small companies gained 2.1
percent.
Renewed buying interest prompted hundreds of listed firms,
mostly small caps, to resume trading after many suspended shares
during the market rout.
On Tuesday, more than 250 companies restarted trading,
following about 350 resumptions on Monday.
Shares of Hundsun Technologies Inc, the
financial information technology company controlled by Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma, surged by the 10
daily limit, despite an investigation by regulators into its
role in unregulated margin financing.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)