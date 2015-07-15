(Fills in correct figure for Chinext in paragraph 10)
SHANGHAI, July 15 China stocks tumbled in
afternoon trade on Wednesday, despite surprisingly positive
official economic data, as a recent post-rout,
government-triggered rebound appeared to be running out of
steam.
The CSI300 index of China's largest listed
companies tumbled more than 5 percent at one point, but eased
some losses to end the day down 3.5 percent, at 3,966.76. The
Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.0 percent, to 3,805.70
points.
The slide highlights the difficulty Beijing faces as it
seeks to restore confidence in its stock market without
signalling investors it is guaranteeing a zero-risk free for
all, which would simply reinflate a rally that even regulators
said had become too frothy.
"Sentiment is still weak," said Du Changchun, analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai, adding that he believed most
investors were selling off to cash in on a brief, if sharp,
rally that pushed up indexes more than 10 percent last week.
The souring sentiment caused index futures to go negative
across the board.
China CSI300 stock index futures for July fell more than 4
percent, while the futures tracking small cap CSI500 index
saw most contracts near their maximum daily downside
limit of 10 percent.
The fall comes as a fresh batch of companies resumed trading
on Wednesday, leaving only about 25 percent of shares on trading
halts, down from more than half during the rout.
Better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday
failed to impress some investors. The economy grew an annual 7
percent in the second quarter.
"Investors liquidated their positions as the GDP data failed
to impress, while domestic consumption showed no sign of
improvement," said Steven Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian in
Hong Kong.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext lost 4.6
percent. Infrastructure, transport
and health care stocks also fell sharply.
But banking heavyweights rose, as well as energy giant
PetroChina, fuelling speculation that government-backed
investors are helping to stabilise the market.
"Either a thousand shares hit limit up, or a thousand shares
stay limit down, or a thousand shares are suspended from
trading," is how one internet message described the recent
status quo in China's stock market.
