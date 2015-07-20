SHANGHAI, July 20 China stocks erased early
losses and ended Monday higher, after the country's securities
regulator reaffirmed its support for the market, denying a media
report that the government was studying how to end its bailout.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent, to 4,160.61, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to
3,992.11 points.
Analysts say investors are increasingly cautious as the
Shanghai Composite index approaches 4,000 - viewed by many as a
key psychological level.
Small caps extended their rebound, with Shenzhen's start-up
board ChiNext up 2.3 percent, but banking stocks
remained weak.
China's market has stabilized, after Beijing pumped hundreds
of billion yuan of liquidity into the market through brokerages,
mutual funds, and the state margin lender, to stem a recent
rout.
Influential Chinese magazine Caijing reported on Monday that
the China Securities Regulatory Comssion (CSRC) was studying
channels for withdrawing government funds, which knocked indexes
down in the morning.
At the midday break, CSRC reaffirmed regulatory support for
the equity market, calling the Caijing report "untrue".
"The related media was irresponsible for making such a major
market-moving report without checks with the supervisory
department," it said.
Vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said over the weekend
that lessons needed to be learned from the recent market plunge,
signalling his intent to focus on supervision and the
development of new frameworks to make it possible to weather any
future market turbulence.
On Saturday, China's central bank issued guidelines to
regulate the development of internet finance. Internet-based
peer-to-peer "fund matching" firms had played an active role in
grey-market margin finance -- widely viewed as source of market
volatility.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)