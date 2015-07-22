SHANGHAI, July 22 China stocks closed mixed on
Wednesday, with volatility easing as investor sentiment calmed
following the market's two-week-old rebound from an earlier
collapse.
The key Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent,
to 4,026.05 points, up for the fifth consecutive session.
But the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.2 percent, to 4,157.16
There were signs of growing investor caution, as the
Shanghai index has bounced nearly 20 percent from a seven-year
low hit on July 9, and is approaching 4,500 points - widely seen
both as a government bailout target, and a near-term ceiling.
"The stock market is still fragile, and the index level is
not the only criteria to assess health of the market," said Zhu
Haibin, economist at JP Morgan in Beijing.
He added that the government needs to study market
conditions carefully before they start withdrawing from the
bailout.
With the market stabilising, investors have returned their
focus to economic conditions, and corporate profit growth.
Giving a reminder that China's economy has yet to find its
feet, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology warned
on Wednesday that industry still faces significant downward
pressure and firms in some industries were facing increasing
difficulties in making profits.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext rose 1 percent,
while technology and telecommunications
shares were also generally firmer.
But banking stocks remained weak.
Shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp
rose 3.3 percent in Shenzhen, after reporting a 43
percent jump in first-half preliminary net profit.
Shanghai Feilo Acoustics shares gained 2.7
percent after the company made a non-binding offer to acquire
the lamps business of Germany's Osram.
