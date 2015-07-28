HONG KONG, July 28 China stocks ended lower in a
volatile session on Tuesday, even as Beijing pledged to lend
further support after stocks sank 8 percent in the previous
session, raising concerns about financial stability in the
world's second-biggest economy.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended 0.2 percent lower, at 3,811.09,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent, to
3,662.82 points.
Both indexes had lurched between losses as deep as 5 percent
and gains of more than 1 percent.
Chinese regulators said they were prepared to buy shares to
stabilise the stock market, while the central bank injected cash
into money markets and hinted at further monetary easing.
"Instead of jumping in to buy stocks, investors liquidated
their positions and took to the sidelines when they saw not much
room on the upside," said Alex Wong, a director at Hong
Kong-based Ample Finance Group.
The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday it would inject
50 billion yuan ($8.05 billion) into money markets in its
biggest liquidity boost since July 7, near the trough of the
last market sell-off.
The central bank also said it would use "various monetary
tools" to maintain "appropriate levels of liquidity", a signal
that further monetary easing predicted by many analysts could be
in store.
Nomura said current consolidation provide another attractive
entry into A-shares if investors has missed lows in early July.
Hard activity data including industrial production, retail
sales and investment have started to pick up in 2Q15, suggesting
the real economy is improving, Nomura said in a research note on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)