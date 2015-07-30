HONG KONG, July 30 China stocks fell on Thursday
after state media reported that banks were investigating their
exposure to the stock market through wealth management products
and loans collateralised with stocks.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 2.9 percent, to 3,815.41, while
the Shanghai Composite Index slid 2.2 percent, to
3,705.73 points.
The China Securities Journal, citing unidentified bank
officials, said on Thursday that Chinese banks had been checking
their exposure to the stock market.
Some investors liquidated their positions ahead of month-end
and took to the sidelines to see if stability could be
maintained in the market, analysts said.
Gansu Dunhuang Seed led the rises in Shanghai
stocks, up 10 percent. In Shenzhen, Myhome Real Estate
Development was also up 10 percent.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 45.57
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.89 billion shares.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)