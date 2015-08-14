SHANGHAI Aug 14 Shanghai's benchmark stock
index edged up on Friday and had its biggest weekly rise in more
than two months, as investors turned bullish after concerns
about the yuan's depreciation eased.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent on
Friday, to 3,965.33 points, bringing this week's gain to 5.9
percent, the largest since early June.
But the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dipped 0.1 percent, to
4,073.54. It posted a weekly gain of 4.3 percent.
Following three days of falls, the yuan held
steady against the dollar after suspected intervention by the
central bank, who said on Thursday there was no reason for it to
fall further.
China's central bank stunned markets on Tuesday by devaluing
the yuan by nearly 2 percent.
"Yuan devaluation suddenly became a concern for stock
investors earlier this week, but now this issue is fading out of
their radar," said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.
Waigaoqiao FTZ surged 10 percent, the daily
limit, after the Shanghai government-controlled company
announced a major restructuring.
Investor interest in listed state-owned companies was also
rekindled by a stock ownership incentive plan announced by
Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin.
Reform expectations pushed up prices of state firms
including Luoyang Glass and Guangdong Electric Power
.
Many Tianjin-based companies, which slumped on Thursday
following explosions in the northeastern port city, rebounded.
Nearly a dozen companies issued statements saying their losses
were limited.
The companies included Tianjin Port Holdings Co,
Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Ltd
and Binghai Energy.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)