HONG KONG Aug 17 Chinese stocks recouped early
losses on Monday but gains were capped by fears that Beijing
would let the yuan depreciate further, despite statements from
the central bank last week that it sees no reason for more
declines.
After ending morning trade in the red, the Shanghai
Composite Index closed up 0.7 percent at 3,994.37
points, its third consecutive session of gains.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed up 0.1 percent at 4,077.87.
"We believe the renminbi will still face further
depreciation pressure as the weak economic environment warrants
further monetary easing measures, while the U.S. interest rate
hike is likely to come as soon as next month," Alex Fan, a
research director at GF Securities wrote in a research note.
The central bank has been trying to steady the yuan in
recent sessions and soothe global investors' jangled nerves
after it unexpectedly devalued the currency by nearly 2 percent
last Tuesday.
The yuan has moved little since Friday, but market watchers
believe the currency is likely to remain under downward pressure
as the economy struggles, keeping pressure on shares of Chinese
importers and firms with high U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
"We forecast a cumulative 5 percent spot devaluation from
the pre-reform level," ING said in a research note, referring to
last Tuesday's depreciation.
"We expect damage from the financial market volatility
triggered by the exchange rate reform to dent third-quarter GDP
growth."
Property stocks aided Monday's turnaround, with the CSI
China mainland real estate index rising 2.2 percent
ahead of the release of July home price data on Tuesday.
Analysts expect prices to have risen further from the
previous month on improved sales and market sentiment.
The China Securities Index 300 Health Care Index
climbed 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)