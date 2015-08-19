SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese stocks reversed sharp
declines and ended higher on Wednesday after the central bank
injected more funds into the financial system for a second day
in a bid to calm panicky markets.
The move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) helped offset
fears that the government is considering scaling back its
massive rescue effort for the country's stock markets which it
put in place just last month.
The CSI300 index rose 1.6 percent, to 3,886.14,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2 percent,
to 3,794.11 points.
The indexes had slumped more than 5 percent at one point in
morning trade, after plunging 6 percent on Tuesday following
comments by China's securities regulator that the market has
normalised and the government would allow market forces to play
a bigger role in determining stock prices.
But some analysts said the correction was overdone.
"The regulator's announcement referred to a decrease in the
buying rate rather than any sales of holdings, which would seem
to indicate that investors are once more overreacting," wrote
Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Indeed, some investors took advantage of the slump to buy
relatively cheaper shares, triggering a late-afternoon rebound.
The market was also encouraged by news that the central bank
would offer selected banks new medium-term lending facility
(MLF) loans in a bid to offset tightened liquidity conditions
following the sharp devaluation of the yuan last week.
On Tuesday, the central bank injected 120 billion yuan
($18.77 billion) into the money markets through seven-day
reverse bond repurchase agreements. It was the largest injection
since the week of Feb. 9.
Some analysts suspect government funds also played a role in
the market's late-hour rise.
An index tracking stocks partly owned by the state margin
lender China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC) ended up 3 percent,
after falling over 4 percent in earlier trading.
Regulators have said that CSFC, which was tasked with buying
stocks and proping up prices during the recent market sell-off,
would continue to play a stabilising role in the market.
Guangdong Meiyang Jixiang Hydropower Co, which
counts CSFC as an investor, slumped 6.4 percent at midday but
surged 10 percent by the market close.
Fujian Mingdong Electric Power swung from its 10
percent downward limit, to its 10 percent upward limit in a
dramatic reversal of fortune.
Most sectors, including banks, real estate
and healthcare reversed losses and
climbed at the end of the session.
