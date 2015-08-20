SHANGHAI Aug 20 China stocks tumbled again in
late trading on Thursday, underscoring fragile investor
confidence in the market as worries about the world's second
largest economy persist.
Trading volumes were thin, suggesting many investors stayed
on the sidelines.
Shares were marginally lower in the morning, as statements
by a slew of companies that the government had invested in them
boosted some counters. But in mid-afternoon, prices began to
drop.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.2 percent, to 3,761.45, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.4 percent, to
3,664.29 points
The SSEC is now down about 7 percent since China devalued
the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11.
On Wednesday, the indexes had reversed sharp losses to end
higher, as roughly 30 Chinese listed companies, many small caps,
disclosed holdings by government-backed investors in an apparent
attempt to sooth market panic following the previous session's 6
percent tumble.
"Even as the government has the will to put a floor under
the market, whether it has the ability to do so is in doubt,"
said Hou Yingmin, analyst at AJ Securities, citing adversities
including an anaemic economy, capital outflows and ugly
technical patterns.
"Without fresh money inflows, any rebound is not
sustainable."
Most sectors fell, with transport and real
estate shares leading the decline.
Analysts have said further yuan depreciation would trigger
fresh capital outflows, putting pressure on the property market.
But investors nevertheless bet on companies with investments
from state-backed investor Central Huijin, and state margin
lender China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC), which was tasked
with propping up share prices during crisis.
Companies including textile dyes maker Shanghai Anoky Group
, optical product maker SVG Optronics Co Ltd
and Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co
jumped after they disclosed investments by Huijin.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)