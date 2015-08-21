SHANGHAI Aug 21 China stocks closed down sharply on Friday, posting their worst weekly performance in over a month.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.6 percent, to 3,589.54, its weakest performance since mid-June.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 4.2 percent, to 3,507.74 points, the sharpest weekly drop since the week ending July 3.

For the week, the CSI300 tumbled 11.9 percent and the SSEC dropped 11.5 percent.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 26.0 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)