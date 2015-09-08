SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Chinese stocks rose nearly 3
percent on Tuesday as a surge in late-afternoon buying helped
erase early losses, but trading in both equity and index futures
markets shrank sharply following a slew of government steps
aimed at curbing speculative activity.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.6 percent, to 3,334.02, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.9 percent, to
3,170.45 points.
However, trading in SSEC shrank to the lowest level since
February, a month of traditionally thin trading due to the
Chinese New Year Festival.
Late on Monday, China said it would remove tax on dividend
incomes for investors who hold stocks for more than a year in an
effort to encourage longer-term investment.
The announcement came hours after regulators proposed
introducing a "circuit breaker" on China's flagship CSI300 index
to help stabilise the market.
These moves came on top of measures Beijing already
introduced to restrict trading in index futures and options.
"The authorities' move can certainly reduce the trading
frequency of some big investors and help stabilize the market,"
said Xiao Shijun, a strategist at Guodu Securities.
However, he said that only a sustained rebound can lure new
investors.
Banking shares rebounded in afternoon trade,
fuelling speculation that government-backed investors
intervened, according to traders.
Small-caps also bounced sharply, with Shenzhen's growth
board ChiNext up 5.5 percent.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)