SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China stocks rebounded for the
second day on Wednesday to a three-week high, with the Shanghai
market moving into positive territory for the year on hopes of
fresh government stimulus.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.0 percent, to 3,399.31, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent, to
3,243.09 points.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that the
government will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure
spending and speed up reform of its tax system to support the
economy, adding to other steps by authorities to re-energise
sputtering growth.
"The rebound is the result of sharp share price falls
previously, and the accumulative effect of government supportive
measures," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"But it's too early to judge if the rally is sustainable,
because there's still heavy selling pressure."
In a sign that some foreign investors are taking profit from
the China market rebound, there was a net outflow of 2.77
billion yuan ($434.50 million) under the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect scheme.
Stocks rose across the board.
Banking shares underperformed as investors took
profit from the previous day's rally.
Some stocks related to China's planned restructuring of
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) outperformed.
"This SOE reform theme seems to remain as one of the most
popular thematic investments," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Investors will likely see more acquisitions and
restructuring in the sector in the not too distant future, he
added.
($1 = 6.3752 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)