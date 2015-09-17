SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China stocks dropped 2 percent
on Thursday, with a dive in the last 30 minutes of trade wiping
out early gains, underscoring fragility of investor sentiment as
Beijing's anti-corruption crackdown extends deeper into the
financial industry.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.2 percent, to 3,237.00, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.1 percent, to
3,086.06 points.
Late on Wednesday, China announced a probe into the
assistant chairman of China's securities regulator, a day after
CITIC Securities said several senior
executives, including its general manager, were being
investigated.
"Anti-corruption is good for the market in the long term,"
said Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund
manager BoomTrend Investment Management Co.
"In the short term, the market will likely be range-bound as
investors watch what would happen next."
All main sectors fell.
The only bright spot were shares of Chinese software makers,
big-data companies and firms in the business of Internet
security.
Such stocks rose as investors bet President Xi Jinping's
visit to Washington next week would put the spotlight on the two
powers' tensions over cyber-security issues, creating thematic
investment opportunities.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)