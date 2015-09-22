SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China stocks rebounded for the
second day on Tuesday, in a further sign of improving investor
sentiment that may help the market gradually stabilise after the
rout since mid-June.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent, to 3,339.03, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,185.62
points.
China's volatility index, a gauge of investor fears, has
dropped to 40 percent from an August peak of 64 percent.
But some analysts warn that the rebound could be temporary
as valuations of small stocks are still high, and the Chinese
economy has yet to find its feet.
China's President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in
an interview that developing capital markets was a key goal of
China's reforms, which will not change just because of current
market volatility.
Most sectors ended the day higher but the CSI300
Infrastructure Index was down 0.1 percent.
Small caps reversed the losses in morning trade with
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext gaining 0.2
percent at the close.
Brokerage shares, including CITIC Securities and
Haitong Securities, jumped as investors bet
securities firms would benefit from a possible market link-up
between Shanghai and London as suggested by UK finance minister
George Osborne in Shanghai on Tuesday.
