SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China stocks fell on
Wednesday, hit by falls in global markets and weak domestic
factory activity that has raised fears of a sharp economic
slowdown.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.3 percent, to 3,263.03, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2 percent, to
3,115.89 points.
China's September flash PMI, which measures activity in the
country's factory sector, unexpectedly shrank for the seventh
month in a row to the lowest level in 6-1/2 years, a private
survey showed.
Sentiment at Asia's biggest firms tumbled in the third
quarter at a record pace due to growing worries about the
economic slowdown in China and the risks it poses to the global
outlook, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.
All main sectors fell with heaviest losses seen in the
CSI300 Energy Index, which lost 3.5 percent.
But small caps outperformed with Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext gaining 0.2 percent at the close.
China's biggest steelmakers such as Baoshan Iron & Steel Co
Ltd fell over 3 percent, on fears that economic
cooling would sap demand for the metal.
CITIC Securities tumbled 4 percent.
An initial probe found that CITIC illegally profited from
China's government-orchestrated stock rescue scheme, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)