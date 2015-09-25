SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China stocks fell on Friday,
led by a selloff in small caps, as the main indexes ended the
week roughly flat in shrinking trading volume.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent, to 3,231.95, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.6 percent, to
3,092.35 points.
Analysts said the market was still seeking a bottom as
Chinese investors continued to digest mixed signs on company
performance.
During the week, a preliminary results of a purchasing
managers' survey showed China's industrial activity at its
weakest level since 2009, heightening concerns about the global
economy, but a rise in home prices for a fourth consecutive
month was more reassuring.
Weekly volumes have fallen nearly 80 percent from their July
peak and averages remain on a downward trajectory as investors
wait for signs of direction.
The volatile ChiNext Growth Board, dominated by
small caps, saw a sharp selloff on Friday and was down 5 percent
at one point but remained up for the week. Analysts attributed
the fall to profit-taking.
China CSI300 stock index futures for October fell over 2
percent, to 3,114.4, below the current value of the underlying
index. But volumes have evaporated since a crackdown on
"malicious" short-selling using futures.
"Offshore markets were also weak today," noted analyst Zhang
Qi of Haitong Securities in Shanghai, saying this helped explain
falls for the key mainland indexes.
"The market's condition is still weak and the correction
trend should have a little further to run," he added.
Zhang predicted the SSEC would continue to test levels below
3,000 for the near term.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)