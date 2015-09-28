SHANGHAI, Sept 28 China stocks inched up in thin
trading on Monday, as investors remained cautious while
shrugging off data showing profits of Chinese industrial
companies in August declined at the sharpest rate in four years.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,242.75. The
Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.3 percent, to
3,100.76 points.
In August, profits of industrial companies dropped 8.8
percent from a year earlier, the biggest on-year fall since the
National Bureau of Statistics began monitoring such data in
2011.
The NBS had said on Friday that China's economic growth will
be largely stable in the third quarter as the impact from a
stock market plunge will be limited.
On Monday, small-caps outperformed amid the flat market,
with Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext jumping 4.7
percent, and the CSI500 index, a barometer of
small-caps, up 1.8 percent.
Sector performance was mixed. The CSI300 IT Index
jumped 3.6 percent, while the bank shares
fell nearly 1 percent.
Stocks of businesses in cyber security, including Feitian
Technology Ltd and Venustech Group Inc
surged, after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had reached "a
common understanding" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on
curbing economic cyber espionage.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)