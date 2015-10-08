SHANGHAI Oct 8 China stocks posted their
biggest rise in two trading weeks on Thursday, catching up to a
rebound in global markets after a week-long holiday, but trading
remained thin, reflecting investor worries about the cooling
economy.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.9 percent to 3,296.48 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.0 percent,
to 3,144.23. The gains were the biggest since Sept. 16.
While Chinese markets were closed for the Oct. 1-7 National
Day holiday, Hong Kong stocks jumped 8 percent, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average rose nearly 4 percent and global oil
prices enjoyed a robust rebound, boosting shares of
resource companies.
Although Thursday's trading volume in Shanghai
jumped by 60 percent from the previous session to 23.35 million
shares, it was still just a quarter of its early-June peak, just
before Chinese markets began a nosedive of some 40 percent.
Some traders said Thursday's euphoria might be short lived,
citing upcoming economic data and third-quarter company earnings
reports as major risks.
Data last month showed profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies declined at the sharpest rate in four years in August,
while September economic indicators and third-quarter GDP in the
next two weeks are expected to a further loss of economic
momentum.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global
growth forecasts, citing weak commodity prices and a slowdown in
China.
Chinese stocks rose across the board, with the CSI300 IT
Index <.CSI300 IT> leading gains with a 5.4 percent jump.
The CSI300 Health Care Index was also up
sharply, rising nearly 5 percent, after the government said that
it would invest 9.8 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) to subsidise
public hospital reform next year.
The rise in the sector was also aided by news that Chinese
medical scientist Tu Youyou became the first Nobel laureate in
medicine, prompting a batch of Chinese herbal medicine makers,
including Conba, Zhongxin Pharmaceutical
and Baiyunshan to jump their 10 percent daily limit.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)