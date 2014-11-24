(Corrects CSI300 rise to 2.5 percent, not 2.65 percent in para 2)

SHANGHAI Nov 24 China stocks closed sharply higher on Monday after the central bank caught markets off-guard by cutting benchmark lending rates on Friday to shore up the cooling economy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.5 percent, to 2,649.26 points, its highest close since Feb 2013.

It posted its second-biggest trading volume since Nov. 11, when markets prepared for the launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai mutual market access programme.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to 2,532.88, its highest level since 2011.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction, up 5 percent to 4.00 yuan; CITIC Securities, up 6.23 percent to 16.54 yuan; and Poly Real Estate, up 10.03 percent to 6.47 yuan.

In Shenzhen, China Vanke was up 8.3 percent to 10.15 yuan; Changjiang Securities up 7.4 percent to 9.05 yuan and TCL Corp up 1.6 percent to 3.25 yuan and were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.29 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 20.33 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)