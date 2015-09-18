SHANGHAI, Sept 18 China stocks ended a volatile
week slightly higher on Friday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
held off from raising interest rates citing concerns about a
weak world economy.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent, to 3,251.27, but was
down 2.9 percent for the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to
3,097.92 points, but was 3.2 percent lower for the week.
China's stock market has seen extreme gyrations in the past
week on worries about the economy and as Beijing stepped up
efforts to clean up unregulated margin financing and crack down
on corruption in the stock market.
It rebounded on Wednesday after falling 6 percent over the
previous two days but dipped in and out of positive and negative
territory afterwards.
Positive property data released on Friday - home prices rose
for the fourth straight month in August with a month-on-month
gain of 0.3 percent - had little effect on the market.
A key index tracking real estate companies
edged up only 0.2 percent.
