HONG KONG, June 20 China shares extended losses
on Thursday after a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity
in the mainland in June came in at a nine-month low, aggravating
jitters from a cash squeeze that is threatening to overwhelm the
interbank market.
At 0601 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-shares listings was down 2.5 percent at 2,340.1
points, dipping below chart support at December lows at about
2,346. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2 percent.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.3 in
June - the lowest in nine months - from May's final reading of
49.2, drifting further away from the 50-point level demarcating
expansion from contraction. It was the weakest level since
September.
China's interbank funding costs have surged recently, with
the two shortest-term rates hitting record highs on Thursday, as
the central bank again ignored market pressure to inject funds
into the market, despite fresh evidence that the economy is
slowing.
