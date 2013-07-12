BRIEF-Southwest Securities to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
HONG KONG, July 12 China shares deepened losses in afternoon trade on Friday, as investors took profit on recent outperformers in finance and property ahead of China economic data next week that could disappoint.
At 0608 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2 percent at 2,280 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.5 percent.
But both indexes were still headed for weekly gains, with the CSI300 up 2.5 percent and Shanghai Composite, 1.7 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by XXX)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* S P Setia, Permodalan National Berhad and Amanahraya Trustees Berhad entered into a non-binding MOI to commence negotiations on proposed acquisition by co of entire equity interest of I&P Group