HONG KONG Aug 9 China shares reversed losses in
mid-afternoon trade on Friday, and cyclical stocks extended
gains after fixed asset investment and factory output data came
in slightly ahead of expectations.
By 0607 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.2 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 percent. Choppy
trading was worsened by low volumes, traders said.
Both indexes had dipped into negative territory as investors
took profit on the property sector after the official China
Securities Journal reported that a pilot property tax plan is
expected to be expanded, citing the vice-president of an
industry association.
China's industrial output rose 9.7 percent in July, above
expectations, while retail sales rose 13.2 percent, slightly
less than expected, data showed on Friday. Fixed-asset
investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.1
percent in the first seven months from the same period last
year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
