Sept 9 China shares extended gains in early Monday trade, lifting Hong Kong markets, after positive Chinese August inflation data added to optimism following solid trade data over the weekend, both showing stablising growth in the world's second-largest economy.

By 0223 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 2.1 percent at 2,408.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9 percent. Both are now at their highest intra-day levels since mid-August.

Shanghai-related counters again had solid gains after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday that companies operating in the city's proposed free-trade zone may enjoy special tax exemptions.