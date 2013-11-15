HONG KONG Nov 15 China shares outperformed most
Asian peers early on Friday, after local media reports shed more
light on the reforms the Communist Party had agreed at a policy
meeting, easing disappointment with the initial communique
earlier this week.
A more detailed document is due to be released next week
after the initial communique that emerged late on Tuesday at the
end of a four-day party plenum meeting spawned doubts about the
government's commitment to reform.
By 0308 GMT, the CSI300 index of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 3.1 percent at
2,375.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
climbed 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)