HONG KONG, March 10 China's CSI300 share index
extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday, dragged down by
financials after tepid economic data reignited fears of a bigger
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
At 0619 GMT, the CSI300 of the largest Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-shares listings was down 3 percent at its lowest
intra-day level since June 25. The Shanghai Composite Index
was down 2.6 percent.
China's consumer prices rose 2 percent in February from a
year earlier, their slowest rate in 13 months as pork prices
fell by their most in over a year, a sign that slowing growth
rather than rising prices poses a risk.
Exports in February fell 18.1 percent from a year earlier,
following a 10.6 percent rise in January, the General
Administration of Customs said on Saturday. Imports rose 10.1
percent, yielding a trade deficit of $23 billion for the month
versus a surplus of $32 billion in January.
