HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Jan 10 China key share index ended up 2.7 percent at a one-month high on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected China trade data boosted hopes that Beijing would relax monetary policy to contain a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,285.7 points, posting a third day of rises.

On Monday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to cool speculation on initial public offerings, including allowing institutional investors to buy more IPO shares. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)