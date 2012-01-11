BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's key share index ended down 0.4 percent on Wednesday, shying away from critical chart resistance, weighed down by profit-taking in financial shares which had bolstered recent gains.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,276.0 points, snapping three days of rises. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.