SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's key share index ended down 1.3 percent on Friday with losses accelerating after Beijing posted a fall in foreign exchange reserves, the first consecutive decline since Q1 2009.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,224.6 points, extending a 0.1 percent decline on Thursday. It rose 3.8 percent for the week, snapping nine straight weeks of decline. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)