RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's key share index ended down 1.3 percent on Friday with losses accelerating after Beijing posted a fall in foreign exchange reserves, the first consecutive decline since Q1 2009.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,224.6 points, extending a 0.1 percent decline on Thursday. It rose 3.8 percent for the week, snapping nine straight weeks of decline. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
TORONTO, June 13 Hudson's Bay Co could face investor pressure to monetize a portion of its $10 billion-plus global real estate portfolio at the Canadian retailer's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week's restructuring plans aimed at saving $350 million will be insufficient to battle a tough real estate market.