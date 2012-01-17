SHANGHAI Jan 17 China shares jumped about 3 percent on Tuesday afternoon, led by large caps, as investors looked forward to the government ushering in more policies to support the stock market after some media reports of potential market-boosting steps, traders said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index touched an intraday high of 2,272.4 points at 0552 GM, reversing a 1.7-percent fall a day earlier.

State media reported that China was quickening the pace of approval for more foreign investors to trade Chinese stocks and the Shanghai Stock Exchange would suspend the launch of an international board, curbing the flow of new share issues, among other positive steps reported.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)