SHANGHAI Oct 27 China's CSI300 index
fell more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday, led by
brokerages, after the Hong Kong stock exchange chief said a
closely-watched scheme linking Hong Kong and Shanghai had not
yet won regulatory approval.
Western Securities tumbled 5.3 percent, followed
by Pacific Securities Co Ltd which fell 4.6 percent.
China Merchants Securities Co Ltd and Haitong
Securities both declined by about 2 percent each.
Many investors had expected the mainland Chinese brokerages
to be the primary beneficiaries of the scheme's first phase.
