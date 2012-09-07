(Refile to correct RIC for CSI300 Index)

Sept 7 Shanghai shares extended gains on Friday, rising more than 2 percent by mid-morning after the state-run China Securities Journal reported that regulators had approved 30 infrastructure projects.

The machinery sector was among the top performers, with Sany Heavy Industry up almost 7 percent and Taiyuan Heavy up almost 10 percent at 0236 GMT.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.02 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 2.51 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Paul Tait)