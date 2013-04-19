U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
HONG KONG, April 19 China shares extended gains on Friday, with benchmark indexes heading for their best day in a month as investors cheered local news reports pointing to increased foreign interest in the A-share market.
By 0606 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 3.1 percent at 2,542.5. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Both indexes are set for their best daily gain since March 22.
The brokerage sector led gains after the 21st Century Business Herald, citing Bosera Asset Management, said regulators had resumed taking quota applications under the renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) scheme after a suspension in February and March.
Reports that the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange met with MSCI index managers to discuss the potential addition of A shares into MSCI emerging market indexes, further buoyed sentiment. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t