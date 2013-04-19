HONG KONG, April 19 China shares extended gains on Friday, with benchmark indexes heading for their best day in a month as investors cheered local news reports pointing to increased foreign interest in the A-share market.

By 0606 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 3.1 percent at 2,542.5. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Both indexes are set for their best daily gain since March 22.

The brokerage sector led gains after the 21st Century Business Herald, citing Bosera Asset Management, said regulators had resumed taking quota applications under the renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) scheme after a suspension in February and March.

Reports that the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange met with MSCI index managers to discuss the potential addition of A shares into MSCI emerging market indexes, further buoyed sentiment. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)