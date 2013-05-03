BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
HONG KONG May 3 China shares ended at their highest in more than a week on Friday as investors were cheered by prospects of greater foreign investment in mainland markets.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent to 2,205.5, bouncing from Thursday's four-month closing low.
They rose 1.9 and 1.3 percent in the holiday-shortened week.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that new technical regulations rolled out by the Chinese central bank late on Thursday suggest that renminbi qualified foreign institutional investors (RQFII) quota approvals may be resumed after a two-month suspension. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by XXX)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp