HONG KONG, Sept 25 China shares ended lower for
a second day, failing to hold onto midday gains on Wednesday
with the property sector again a key drag after official media
reported one province issued rules to tighten land rights
management.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.6 percent at 2,429 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.
Strength in Shanghai-related counters limited index losses.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on its website that the
Shanghai free trade zone is due to launch on Sunday, confirming
a report from Securities Times.
