HONG KONG Jan 17 China shares reversed gains on Tuesday after the world's second-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the last quarter, with policy easing hopes dashed after data came in slightly stronger than market expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent at 2,205 points by 0221 GMT, while the broader CSI300 Index was down 0.3 percent at 2,339.6 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)