(Changes 12th para to make clear Gary Liu is with China Europe International Business School)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI May 14 Chinese officials have been busy promoting investment in domestic "blue chip" stocks to retail investors this year, but some investors suspect the rhetoric is mostly intended to help favoured firms through a difficult patch.

To convince the sceptics, Beijing needs to prove that the low valuations many large-cap Chinese stocks are trading at are undeserved. This will require deeper reforms than those currently being contemplated.

Chinese investors are certainly unhappy with the current state of affairs. An opinion column in the state-controlled China Daily published in March, for example, strongly criticized Chinese listed companies, quoting a professor at Renmin University who accused them of behaving like "well-organised financial fraud syndicates."

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) launched 387 formal investigations of listed companies between 2008 and 2011. Accusations ranged from improper information disclosure to market manipulation, and including 154 cases of alleged insider trading. But many market participants believe these cases constitute the tip of an iceberg.

Without denying that problems exist at many listed Chinese companies, regulators have proposed that investors rebalance their portfolios toward higher quality holdings. Officials argue that at current price-to-earnings (PE) ratios, shares in China's "blue chips" - the country's largest and best-performing companies - are selling for bargain prices.

Guo Shuqing, the country's top stock market regulator, started the campaign in mid-February when he told a conference that the country's blue chip stocks offer "rare investment value" at current prices.

He predicted that investment in China's top companies could yield returns of 8 percent a year, based on an average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio he estimated at 11 times forecast earnings. That compares with an average PE of 12.60 for stocks included in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index as of Friday.

The CSRC followed up by fast-tracking the development of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the large-cap CSI300 index. China is also channelling funds from the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) programme into ETFs tracking large-cap Chinese stocks.

In an online question-and-answer session with investors in early May, officials at CSRC's Bureau of Investor Protection reiterated Guo's PE argument, and added that such shares have recently outperformed the overall market.

But this last is not surprising. Chinese investors, who tend to employ short-term trading strategies that follow policy trends, have followed the CSRC into blue chips. This helped the CSI300 index hit a high of 2,717.8 on Monday last week, its highest since mid-November.

However, some question whether regulators should be giving investment advice.

"I don't think Guo Shuqing should be telling people where to put their money," said Gary Liu, deputy director of the Lujiazui International Finance Research Centre at the China Europe International Business School.

"If the investors lose money, what is the government going to do? Reimburse their losses?"

Zheng Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai Securities, said the advice is particularly risky in the current economic environment.

"The CSRC appears to be trying to push investors to conduct rational investment by focusing on blue chips. But the timing is not right. Slowing economic growth is now exerting pressure on large-cap companies."

WHAT'S IN A BLUE CHIP?

There is also the question of whether the Chinese companies Guo are referring to are in fact "blue chips" in the original sense of the word.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) defines a blue chip as "stock in a company with a national reputation for quality, reliability and the ability to operate profitably in good times and bad."

But judging the reputation of China's largest companies is complicated.

The largest sectors by far on the CSI300 are finance and energy, both of which are dominated by firms that enjoy state-mandated monopolies and easy access to credit. Such firms do not depend on reputation for profit.

For example, Chinese state-owned banks have recently seen their reputations widely attacked in the domestic press for profiting through hidden user fees. However, user fees contributed to Chinese banks turning in record profits in the first quarter of 2012.

As for resilience in bad times, thanks to decades of uninterrupted GDP growth, the ability of most Chinese executives to ride out a full-blown recession has never really been tested.

To be fair, the CSRC has done more than talk up blue chips. Since Guo took office in October, the agency has unleashed a wave of incremental but significant reforms, including tightening delisting procedures and promulgating new rules to curb speculation during initial public offerings.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

While these initiatives are likely to push more capital in the direction of blue chips, none of them directly addresses the conundrum of corporate governance at China's largest firms.

For most of China's top firms, government entities are simultaneously regulators, stakeholders and key customers. Managers are therefore behaving reasonably when they put the interests of state-linked entities first. And when they refuse to divulge information citing state secrecy laws, they may well be acting in good faith.

However, there is no easy way for Chinese retail investors to discern between state-mandated opacity and fraudulent behaviour. The CSRC may claim that Chinese "blue chips" deserve a better valuation than they are getting, but it's a difficult case to prove in the absence of greater transparency.

However, there have been small signs of progress.

Premier Wen Jiabao's threat to break up the state-owned banks' monopoly, reported by state media on April 4, would constitute a profound system-wide reform.

Similarly, plans to force listed state-owned enterprises to start paying more dividends, announced in late April, represent a smaller but still significant step forward.

And the markets are still awaiting details on implementation of both proposals, and for evidence that the current batch of reforms will be implemented effectively.

Unfortunately, confidence was rattled again in April. Despite statements that CSRC was moving to reduce price distortions in initial public offerings, the IPO of the state-owned People's Daily in Shanghai jumped 74 percent on its April listing debut. Critics say that such "pops" reward well-connected institutional stakeholders at the expense of ordinary company shareholders.

The current reforms are no substitute for improving corporate governance, traders say.

"Regulatory market-boosting steps may improve liquidity or generate some individual stock rallies from time to time," said Ren Chengde, a senior analyst at Galaxy Securities.

"But the success of the reforms lies only in creating a healthy stock market culture." (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)