(Corrects reference to China in first paragraph to
second-largest from largest economy)
HONG KONG Dec 14 China shares significantly
outperformed Asian peers on Friday, after a preliminary survey
raised hopes of the world's second-largest economy recovering
more than expected and speculation about more state-backed
buying in the onshore market.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.5 percent at
2,113.8 at 0242 GMT. The CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up 2.8 percent.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers' index for December rose
to 50.9, a 14-month high and the fifth straight monthly gain. A
figure above 50 indicates that growth is accelerating, while one
below 50 shows slowing growth.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)