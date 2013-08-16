* Shanghai benchmark was briefly up 5.6 pct, ends day off
0.6 pct
* Afternoon saw indexes tumble back into negative territory
* China Everbright Securities says trading system
experienced error
* Spike caused massive losses in short future positions -
traders
By Clement Tan and Lu Jianxin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 16 A mysterious surge in
Chinese stock markets that lifted major indexes sharply early on
Friday evaporated in the afternoon - and it appears likely the
entire rally stemmed from a trading mistake.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 Index
started the day lower and then inexplicably began
roaring up in the mid-morning, pulling Hong Kong shares up with
them.
At the peak, the Shanghai benchmark was up 5.6 percent and
the CSI300 was 4.4 percent ahead. But afternoon tumbles left
them down 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, for the
day.
Financial heavyweights saw big gains from the rally, but
most of these disappeared in the afternoon.
Mid-sized lenders China Minsheng Bank and
Industrial Bank, both of which jumped more than 8
percent in the morning, ended the day up only 0.1 and 1.5
percent, respectively. Ping An Bank, which had
surged the maximum 10 percent limit in Shenzhen, finished up 3.7
percent.
Late Friday afternoon, China's securities regulator said it
was still probing the volatility.
Traders and analysts offered a variety of explanations for
the morning spike: that it was being engineered by regulators to
punish short-positions in Chinese banks; that it was an error in
the Shanghai Stock Exchange's computer; that the central
government was planning to convert its stakes in large cap
counters held into preferred stock.
But the most plausible theory in circulation appears to be
that the spike was the result of a trading error at China
Everbright Securities.
The major securities broker saw trading in its shares
suspended in the afternoon, according to a statement on the
website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
China Everbright Securities told the Shanghai Stock
Exchange, in a subsequent filing, that its proprietary arbitrage
trading system had experienced a problem in the morning.
Reuters was unable to reach the company for comment.
WAS IT HUMAN ERROR?
"We know something went wrong at Everbright Securities, but
whether it's a fat finger human error or something went wrong
with the technology or the execution of one of their algorithms
remain to be seen," said a Shanghai-based trader at a major
Chinese brokerage.
The 21st Century Business Herald, a Chinese business
newspaper, reported that Everbright was applying to cancel all
its morning trades.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced on its official
microblog account that all transactions completed Friday will be
settled as normal. In addition to potential losses incurred by
Everbright Securities and those who followed its lead, the surge
also caused heavy losses in programmed trading for short
positions in the futures market, traders said.
Guo Yanling, senior analyst at Shanghai Securities, said
many parties began buying shares even though it wasn't clear why
stocks had begun to surge.
"This has been confirmed as an own-goal incident, but it
still says a lot about what the market is thinking about.
There's been a lot of reform talk, in particular about
converting government stakes in index heavyweights into
non-tradeable shares, so with this in mind lots of traders
followed Everbright's bids," she said.
Hong Kong markets tracked the see-saw mainland markets. The
Hang Seng Index eventually ended down 0.1 percent, while
the China Enterprises Index edged up 0.1 percent. Both
still held onto strong weekly gains, spiking 3.3 and 6.5 percent
- their best since November and January, respectively.