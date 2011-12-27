* Investors cautious over tight liquidity

* Shares recoup early losses on financials

* Index has fallen 22 percent so far this year

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese stocks were little changed by midday Tuesday, recouping earlier losses on bargain hunting on some financial shares, but trading remained light due to tight liquidity ahead of the year-end.

Analysts said investors sentiment was expected to remain bearish after the Shanghai Composite Index fell below the psychologically important 2,200 level.

"Without money flowing in, the market has no chance to rebound sharply," said Chen Shaodan, an analyst at New Times Securities in Shenzhen.

The index ended the morning session up 0.1 percent at 2,191.2 points, after a 0.7 percent drop on Monday. It has slumped around 22 percent so far this year.

Turnover in the Shanghai market was at 19.8 billion yuan ($3.12 billion), unchanged from Monday midday.

Reflecting tight liquidity, short-term rates in the money market pushed up towards a one-month high on Tuesday, with the benchmark weighted average seven-day bond repurchase rate rising 25 basis points to 4.4355 percent.

A slew of companies, including China Communications Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry, are also lining up to list on the Shanghai exchange which could further strain market liquidity, traders say.

The index reversed from as much as one percent drop earlier on Tuesday due to strength in financial shares, such as New China Life Insurance, which jumped 6.0 percent, and Industrial Securities, which rose by its 10 percent daily limit.

Financial sub-index rose 0.8 percent

"This is typical bargain-hunting," said Chen. "Because of the thin trade, only a little money can pull up the index." ($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)