* Food prices drive China's annual inflation rate to 3.6
percent
* Higher than Reuters poll of 3.3 pct and February's 3.2 pct
* Some think data could delay further easing in policy
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 9 China stocks slipped 0.2
percent on Monday, led by property shares after data showed the
rate of inflation in China rose faster than expected, prompting
speculation that Beijing might delay further easing of monetary
policy.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 1 percent
on the data, but later trimmed losses as some market
participants expected the temporary rebound in the inflation
data would not alter Beijing's policy stance.
"There are mixed views on the data. My view is that any RRR
cut would not come in April as a result of the data," said Chen
Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai, referring to the
reserve requirement ratio for banks, a key policy tool used by
the central bank.
The Shanghai index ended the morning session at 2,301.1,
just above the key 2,300 level, after rising 0.2 percent on
Friday.
Property developers fell, with shares in China Vanke
, the country's largest real estate developer by
sales down 1.1 percent, and Tieling Newcity Investment Holding
dropping 7.2 percent.
China's annual inflation rate rose in March to a higher than
expected 3.6 percent from February's 3.2 percent, driven by
rising food prices, data showed on Monday.
($1 = 6.3098 yuan)
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)