* CSI300 -0.2; SSEC -0.2 at midday
* Weak factory PMI reinforces macro-economic pessimism
* Property shares gains as local tightening measures look
weak
* Property stocks could rise further from low valuations
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 1 Chinese shares fell to their
lowest since the start of the year on Monday after an official
purchasing managers' survey came in lower than expected,
suggesting headwinds remain for the world's second largest
economy.
But property stocks advanced after tightening measures
unveiled by authorities in three cities over the weekend
appeared less strict than investors had feared.
The large-cap CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were both 0.2 percent lower at midday,
with the latter hitting its lowest level since Dec. 28.
Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics rose to an
11-month high of 50.9 in March, above the 50-point level that
indicates growth on the month, but below a Reuters poll
consensus forecast of 52.0.
Wen Lijun, equity analyst at Nanjing Securities, said there
was little prospect for a broader market rally before
macro-economic data for the first quarter comes out on April 15.
But she said the market may have over-reacted to February data,
which showed weaker than expected consumer spending and factory
output.
If GDP growth comes in above 8 percent, it could revive
confidence and spark a rally.
The CSI300 lost 1.1 percent in the first quarter but is
still up by 16.4 percent from its end-November trough due to a
major rally in December and January.
Property counters were stronger on Monday with China Vanke
rising 2.0 percent and state-owned Poly Real Estate
up 2.4 percent. The property sub-index
gained 1.0 percent.
"Except Beijing and to some extent Shanghai, it seems local
governments are not wholeheartedly enforcing the previous
cabinet's property tightening measures which were rushed out at
end-Feb by the then outgoing government," Lu Ting, head of
Greater China economics for Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in
Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.
"The 'detailed measures' announced by local government this
weekend reflect a tug-of-war between the local and central
government (especially the previous one)," Ting wrote, noting
that local governments depend on land sales and property
transaction-related taxes for fiscal revenue.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)