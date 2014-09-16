* Shanghai Composite +0.1 pct, CSI 300 -0.1 pct

* August FDI slumps 14 pct to lowest level this year

* Eleven companies to list in Shanghai market

* Gold shares up on expected early start to trade plan

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China shares fell early Tuesday on worries about the economy, but the losses were erased and indexes flat at midday thanks to support from resource companies.

The Hong Kong market was closed Tuesday morning for a typhoon. Trading was set to begin at 1 pm Hong Kong time.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which closed on Monday at its highest since March, was up 0.1 percent to 2,340.96 points at midday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.1 percent.

Both were down about 0.8 percent early Tuesday as weak economic data continued to hurt investors confidence. China's August foreign direct investment (FDI) slumped 14 percent from a year earlier, the lowest level this year, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Li Zheming, analyst at Daton Securities in Dalian, said the economy "is not promising given the August economic data". However, it makes some investors expect policy support from the government, he said.

Several analysts noted the liquidity has been relatively tight due to the coming initial public offerings (IPO) of 11 companies.

Gold-related shares supported the market on speculation the international gold trading in the Shanghai free- trade Zone would be moved up to begin Sept. 18 instead of Sept. 29.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited gained 5.4 percent and Zhonggou Gold Corporation Limited rose 2.3 percent.