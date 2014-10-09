* HSI +0.9 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct
* Investors take profit after index hits 20-month high
* Market players lack confidence over upcoming economic data
* HK shares gain in response to U.S. stocks after Fed
minutes
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Oct 9 China shares retreated on
Thursday as investors booked profits after a key index hit a
20-month high the previous day and ahead of major economic data
next week.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 percent to
2,369.3043 points by midday, off its highest level since
February 2013 hit on Wednesday. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.6
percent.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.9 percent to 23,477.84
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
"The main reason behind the fall is profit-taking by many
institutions," said Tian Weidong, head of research at Kaiyuan
Securities in the city of Xi'an.
He also said that market participants were turning cautious
ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data for September,
including trade and inflation figures, due next week.
The financial sector fell, with Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China sliding 0.6 percent and China
Merchants Securities Co dropping 2 percent.
Hong Kong indexes gained in response to the rise in U.S.
stocks after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that the
first interest rate increase would not come before the economy
could support it.
"It is responding to the U.S. interest rate (outlook)," said
Steven Leung, sales director at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong
Kong, adding that investors were focused on news around monetary
policy in the world's biggest economy.
Hong Kong listed shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China rose 0.6 percent, China Construction Bank
climbed 1.3 percent, and HSBC Holdings PLC
gained 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)