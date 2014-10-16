* HSI -0.5 pct, H-shares -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct
* Sept new loans 857.2 bln yuan and M2 up 12.9 pct yr/yr
* Investors expect further support and reform policies
* Hong Kong falls on weaker overseas markets
By Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, Oct 16 China shares gained on Thursday
after recovering from early morning falls despite weaker markets
overseas, with analysts citing better-than-expected money supply
and lending data, as well as expectations of more support
policies to come.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to
2,387.02 points by midday. The CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also gained 0.6 percent.
Du Changchun, Shanghai-based analyst at Northeast
Securities, said China's stock market tended to track the
overseas market in the first hour of trading, before adjusting
to reflect domestic factors.
"The better-than-expected credit data, which could ease the
liquidity pressure, thus lifted the index to some extent," Du
said.
China shares' performance defied the general downward trend
seen elsewhere in Asia, as stock markets in Japan and South
Korea were hit by worries over slowing global growth following a
slew of weak data from the U.S.
Analysts said that investors still expect the government to
release more industrial support policies and reform measures,
which also supported the index's gains.
Chinese banks made 857.2 billion yuan ($140 billion) worth
of new loans in September, higher than the forecast of 730 to
735 billion yuan, while the broad M2 money supply rose 12.9
percent from a year earliear in line with expectations, data
showed on Thursday.
Railway companies CSR Corporation Limited and
China CNR Corporation Limited jumped to their 10
percent daily limit after China's Premier Li Keqiang signed
high-speed railway agreements with Russia this week.
Drugmakers were also among the biggest gainers, with Shandong
Lukang Pharmaceutical Co and Jiangsu Sihuan
Bioengineering also hitting the 10 percent daily
limit, as investors speculated that these companies could
benefit from positive sentiment toward the sector arising from
the Chinese government's efforts to combat the Ebola virus.
Hong Kong-listed Chinese drugmaker Sihuan Pharmaceutical
Holdings Group Ltd, which works closely with the
military, has sent thousands of doses of an experimental Ebola
drug to Africa and is planning clinical trials there to combat a
deadly outbreak of the disease, executives at the firm told
Reuters on Thursday.
Its shares gained 3.7 percent to HK$6.45.
HONG KONG WEAKER
Otherwise, Hong Kong shares were down on Thursday, dragged
down by the weaker overseas markets, but the positive
performances on the mainland markets limited a further slide in
the Hang Seng index.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5 percent to 23,015.94
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.1 percent.
Some analysts pro-democracy protests, now in their third
week, would drive Hong Kong shares any further down, and also
saw support emerging from the approaching launch date of the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector.
"The U.S. market had a huge drop last night which dragged
down the index," said Ying Hao, an analyst at Yuanta Securities
in Shanghai. "But the launch date of the stock pilot program may
be announced tomorrow, which gives the market a boost."
Top losers include Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd
which plunged 12.1 percent, and sportswear Anta
dropped 10.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newroom;
Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)