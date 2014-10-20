* HSI +0.4 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct
* PBOC seen ready to inject 200 bln yuan into several banks
* Investors remain cautious ahead of GDP data
* HSI gains on good U.S. consumer sentiment data
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China shares rose on Monday on
speculation of further policy easing after news that the
country's central bank was set to inject funds into to several
banks, while Hong Kong's market gained on positive U.S. data.
The People's Bank of China is set to inject about 200
billion yuan ($32.66 billion) worth of three-month loans into
five or six listed banks to keep liquidity ample and support the
slowing Chinese economy, four sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Friday.
The news helped push the Shanghai Composite Index up
0.3 percent to 2,347.0 points by midday. The CSI300 of
the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also gained
0.2 percent.
"This is the reason for today's rise, but I think the impact
is limited and I still remain cautious about the domestic
economy," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities
in Chengdu.
The anticipated PBOC move comes amid signs that Chinese
investors are beginning to bet that the central bank is going to
reduce the official deposit rate, now fixed at 3 percent.
But analysts said the market faced strong profit-taking
pressure amid worries over the economy, so the market had little
potential to rise sharply.
Next in focus will be third-quarter growth data, due on
Tuesday.
Shares in domestic software companies jumped after local
media said the government would soon start using computer
systems developed by Chinese firms. China's government announced
in May it had banned government use of Windows 8, Microsoft
Corp's latest operating system.
Bringspring Science and Technology Co and Wonder
Information Co jumped by their 10 percent daily
limit.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 percent
to 23,116.69 points after U.S. consumer sentiment posted its
biggest rise since 2007 in October.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
Analysts said investors in Hong Kong, like in the mainland,
were wary of chasing shares much further given recent volatility
in global markets.
"The rise in early trading lacked momentum as people were
not willing to trade near the resistance level," said Alex
Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
Casino shares extended their gains from Friday when they
rose after Sands China posted solid quarterly
earnings. At midday, Sands China rose 1.4 percent, and Galaxy
Entertainment was up 1.3 percent.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.4
percent, China Construction Banks climbed 0.2 percent,
and Bank of China gained 0.3 percent.
Shares in Hong Kong department store operator Lifestyle
International Holdings fell 5.2 percent after
sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding LLC said it would buy a
HK$4.78 billion ($616.20 million) stake in the firm.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newroom; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)